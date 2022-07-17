Osun Election: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers

By Philomina Attah

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says its operatives on election monitoring duties arrested three persons suspected of vote buying in the Osun gubernatorial election.



Spokesperson for ICPC, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



She said one Dapo Olayode was arrested by the commission’s teams at Ife North and Central Local Government Councils, Osun East Senatorial District, precisely at Polling Unit 7, Iremo Ward IV.



According to the statement, Olayode was arrested with a list containing the names of voters while an Android phone was also collected from him.



“At Egbedore Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District, precisely in Polling Unit 003, Ward 10, Osunbukola Junction, Kamorudeen Nafisat, a female and Ojuade Musbau Olaniyi, a male were arrested by another team for alleged vote buying.



“Items collected from the duo included one Android Phone and a notebook containing a list of names of voters.



“A third team was attacked by a popular thug and his gang while attempting to effect the arrest of a vote buyer.



“The attack was at Polling Unit 1, Ward 7, opposite Polaris Bank, in front of Oba’s Palace, Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area,” Ogugua said.



She explained that the suspected vote buyer was also caught with a list containing names of 100 people expecting to be paid N5,000 each.



Ogugua said its team leader sustained serious injury in the fracas that ensued, but the team was able to retrieve the book containing the list of 100 voters.



“The statements of all the suspects are being taken under caution, and investigations are still ongoing,” she stated. (NAN)

