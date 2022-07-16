Osun Election: Accreditation, voting begin with large turnout of voters

By Joshua Oladipo

The Accreditation of voters and election of Osun governor have started in some polling units in Ede North and Ede South with moderate turn out of electorate .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the exercise began at 8: 23 a.m. , in some wards and polling units visited .

At Ward 2, unit 9, Abogunde /Sagba , accreditation started at exactly 8 :25 a.m , with voters being accredited with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system (BVAS) .

The BVAS machine was working well without hitches to delay the ongoing exercise .

Also , the Presiding Officer ( PO) at Ojunsun ward 2, unit 7 , Miss Ilelaboye Funmilayo , an NYSC member, told NAN the machine was functional with voters being accredited and also voting immediately.

At ward 2 , unit 9, the Presiding Officer, Mr James Egbhaname , also said the BVAS was fast in accrediting the voters before voting properly .

Also , at Agbala area, ward 8 unit 13 , accredation started 8:35 a.m, with large turn out of voters for the exercise .

In Atapara area, ward 1 , unit 1 , accreditation and voting started 8:30 a.m. with large turn out of voters casting their votes immediately after being accredited .

A voter who got accredited at Ward 2 , unit 9 , Mr lawal Ademola , said the process of seemed easy, compared to what it was in 2018 .

Ademola commended the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) for the BVAS machines and their tireless efforts in making the election a success.

Also, an 70-year old woman , Mrs Bilikisu Rufai , who also voted, commended the authorities for making the process of accreditation and voting easy .

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ede North has a registered voter of 71, 750 for the governorship election, with 151 polling units and 11 registration areas .

Also, Ede South has 54, 880 registered voters, with 89 polling units and 10 registration areas where voters are expected to cast their votes.

NAN further reports that the accreditation is being carried out under tight security with election observers , media men and INEC officials monitoring the whole processes.

Accreditation and voting are expected to take place in 3,763 polling units across 30 local government areas , according to the electoral umpire, INEC.

Also, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines are being used for the success of the exercise. (NAN )

