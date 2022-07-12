Osun Election: Abduallahi, Tinubu,  Lawan, others campaign for Oyetola

By Victor Adeoti

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the party’s Presidential candidate and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, have urged people of Osun to re-elect Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, during Saturday’s governorship election.

Also, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, were among the APC governors present at the party’s mega rally on Tuesday at the Osogbo City Stadium to support Oyetola’s re-election.

In his remarks, Lawan commended Oyetola for his prudence and efficiency in managing the state’s meagre resources.

The Senate President called on the electorate to look beyond political sentiments in their choice of who to elect, urging them to vote massively for Oyetola.

“I bring solidarity from the National Assembly. We are believers of this party and its candidate, because Osun has witnessed serious and massive transformation in the last three and a half years.

“We have a governor who is prudent and efficient in the face of very meagre resources.

“Today, Osun has witnessed so much infrastructure development, political stability and peace.

“We believe that we have everything we need for development with this our governor,” he said.

Also, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi, appealed to members of the party to come out en masse and vote for Oyetola.

He said that the victory recorded by the party in Ekiti governorship election must be repeated in the state.

“This is a mega rally to promote our candidate. We are taking no chances with the affairs of Osun, because the state deserves a leader like Oyetola in its quest for development.

“This is why we have come in full strength to support him in a bid to ensure his re-election.

“Those who have a fair mind will testify that he has done so much since he became the governor in 2018.

“We are here, not only to testify to what he has done, but to appeal to you to turn out in large numbers to vote for him.

“We are anticipating a better outcome than what we had in Ekiti and by the grace of God, we are sure of victory.

“I want you to be the APC ambassadors, telling those who are not here what you have seen.

“Continue to spread the good works of this government in the nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

Commenting, Tinubu appealed to members of the party to vote massively for Oyetola to be re-elected.

He also urged them to be vigilant on the election day and safeguard their votes.

“On Saturday come out en masse and vote for APC and not any mushroom party; support our candidate, support APC and you will not in any way regret it.

“We have come to ask that you vote massively on Saturday for APC, not as a mark of entitlement, but because of the future of your children.

“Before you make your decision, think of the future. We are a party that guarantees your future, because we are known for fulfilling our promises.

“Let us entrust the affairs of our state into the hands of those who mean business, not mushroom parties,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Bagudu, the Chairman, the Nigeria Progressives Governors’ Forum, said that Oyetola has the backing of all APC governors in the coming election.

He lauded the tremendous and landmark developments, which Osun had recorded across sectors since Oyetola’s emergence in the state.

“We are pleased to be here today; we are proud to hear about the numerous progress that this administration in Osun has recorded.

“We are confident that the love and admiration of people of Osun are with you, because of your great achievements.

“Today, we are here for this grand rally and honoured to be here to throw our supports behind you.

“We did it about four years ago and you were elected based on what you can do.

“Now, we are here again to show solidarity based on what you have done.

“We are assuring the citizens of Osun that this gentleman governor will continue to do what is healthy for our democracy.

“He did not disappoint in the first term, he won’t disappoint in the second term,” he added.

Also, Sanwo-Olu, who is the APC National Campaign Council Chairman for the election, said Oyetola deserved to be re-elected based on his personal encounters with people of the state.

According to him, indeed, it is a huge honour that we stand here today, because this is a worthy assignment and we have a sellable candidate.

He said: “It is a job that is gratifying, because Oyetola has indeed performed excellently well.

“I have been on campaign trail with him and I have witnessed the overwhelming supports of the people for him.

“People of Osun, do not be deceived by those who are trying to say otherwise.

“Let us vote massively for Oyetola to continue doing his great works for every sector of the population. This is a man that is an embodiment of good governance.”

Oyetola, in his remarks, appreciated the party members for their support for his re-election.

He said his achievements in the areas of health, education, empowerment, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pension, among others, would speak for his re-election.

Oyetola said Osun was on the path of consolidating on the gains of the last three and a half years.

He urged the people of Osun, especially workers, to shun political traducers, who were peddling falsehood that his administration would renege in its commitment to their welfare, if re-elected.

NAN reports that other APC stalwarts at the rally were the party National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore; Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo; his Ekiti counterpart, Kayode Fayemi; the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Kassim Shettima, among others.(NAN)

