Osun discharges another 6 COVID-19 patients

The Osun Government says it has discharged six more COVID-19 patients from its Isolation Centre in Ejigbo in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, who made this known via his official Twitter handle, @GboyegaOyetola on Wednesday, said the six were among the remaining seven Ivory Coast returnees at the Ejigbo Isolation Centre.

“Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as six more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice in line with @NCDCgovprotocol.

“The patients, who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees, have been discharged to join their families.

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in our state.

“The remaining two patients at our facility are responding to treatment, and it is our hope they will recover soon and be released to reconnect with their families,” Oyetola tweeted.

The governor thanked people of the state for their cooperation and sacrifice during “this challenging period.”

According to him, I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we’re all safe.

“You’re our heroes and we can’t appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all,” he added.

Ten of the patients were discharged on April 11, after they were tested negative twice to the virus.

The release of the new six patients brings to 17, the number of Coronavirus patients that had been discharged in the state.

NAN also reports that Oyetola had in a broadcast on Tuesday announced extension of the lockdown in the state for another 14 days as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown would take effects from midnight of April 16.

NCDC had confirmed 20 cases of COVID-19 in the state, while 17 had been discharged. (NAN)