Osun deputy governor felicitates Oyetola at 67

Osun Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, has felicitated with his principal, Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, on his 67th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by alibi’s Chief Press Secretary, Niyi Ajibola, on Wednesday in Osogbo, Alabi described his principal as a rare gift to Osun.

Alabi said Oyetola had great thoughts and exemplary attributes of commitment to service.

He said that Oyetola’s enviable virtues stood him out among his equals.

The deputy governor noted that in spite of the general perception about politics in Africa, the governor had written his name in gold by keeping to his promises, irrespective of emerging circumstances.

He added that the coming generations of politicians had a lot to learn from the governor.

“I join others around the world to celebrate our amiable leader of great thoughts and dynamism; the man who have redefined governance in Osun to enviable heights.

“Without mincing words, you are a rare gift to our dear state and leading democrat of repute; we are all very happy to have you at the forefront of our journey.

“I pray God to sufficiently bless you with more wisdom to take our state further in physical and human developments, happy birthday sir,” Alabi said. (NAN)

