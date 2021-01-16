Osun deputy governor extols Chief Bisi Akande’s virtues at 82

Osun Deputy Gov. Benedict Alabi on Saturday eulogised a former Governor of the state and a chieftain of All Progress Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olaniyi Ajibola, on Saturday in Osogbo, Alabi described Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of APC, as a selfless and patriotic Nigerian.

He said that the elderstatesman was a leader with requisite credentials of socio-economic advancement and human development.

The deputy governor said that going by the pattern of leadership in Africa, Akande distinguished himself as a rare political pundit and exemplary elected officer.

” I join your immediate family and many of your admirers and political associates around the world to celebrate God’s favour in your life and the unquantifiable virtues that stand you out among many leaders.

“Indeed, you have demonstrated the ideal leadership traits worthy of emulation in Africa and beyond.

“I pray the good Lord will keep you for us for more years to come in sound health.

*Happy birthday, our leader,” Alabi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande was born on Jan. 16, 1939 in Ila-Orangun, Osun. (NAN)