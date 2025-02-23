Osun crisis: Group hails DSS boss, personnel for professionalism

An Osogbo based pro-democracy group, Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD) has poured encomiums on the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, the entire leadership of the service and its personnel in Osun state for their display of professionalism, maturity and commitment to rule of law in the recent local government crisis in the state.

The group in a statement issued Sunday at Osogbo expressed deep commendation for the exemplary display of due process and best practices by Mr Ajayi since he took over the leadership of the service, declaring “ we are really impressed that a thorough reform of the operational approach of the DSS has impacted positively on maintenance of security in Nigeria and Osun state in particular.

“We had a meeting to review the recent local government crisis and we decided to tell Mr Ajayi that the nation is grateful for his intense efforts to return the service to its core values as the eagle eye of the nation. We resolve to inform the DG that his reforms are bearing positive fruits.

“We are aware of his antecedents as a public-spirited officer who ensures staff welfare, teamwork and fairness in management. We read of his records in all state commands where he had served , how he impacted on his place of postings and how personnel love his pro-staff and pro-service agenda.

“It is therefore a thing of joy that the DG on assumption of office introduced positive reform which motivated personnel. The DG ensures return of covertness to service operations. The service has re-emerged as a leading secret service in the federation.

“As the DG is performing well at the national level, his director in Osun state is equally keeping the flag flying. When the state director is doing well, we now see he is also following the lead of his boss, the DG. Osun state is peaceful , thanks to the non-partisanship and proactiveness of DSS personnel.

“On behalf of all lovers of democracy here in Osun state, we thank the DG and his personnel for a job well done. Osun political questions demand consensus building rather than illegal self- help.

“Our dear DG, keep the flag flying for the continuous safety and protections of our dear state and nation as whole”, the statement declared.