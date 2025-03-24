Osun communal clash: FHA boss urges NEMA to provide relief materials for victims]

Mr Remi Omowaye, Executive Director, Project Implementation, Federal Housing Authority(FHA), has appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Remi Omowaye, Executive Director, Project Implementation, Federal Housing Authority(FHA), has appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to those displaced in the communal clash in Ilobu/Ifon/Erin-Osun communities in Osun.

Omowaiye in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, lamented that more than three days after the crisis, there was no provision inform of aid for the displaced persons by the concerned authorities in the state.

He noted that the victims of the crisis were now roaming the street in search of shelter and food.

Omowaye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while sympathising with the victims of the communal clashes, appealed to NEMA to urgently intervene in the matter.

“More than 72 hours after the crisis broke out, I can’t see any of the victims setting up a camp or getting any form of succour from the state government.

“These are people living in their various houses and having places of work before the crisis broke out on Thursday evening.

“They should be treated better, and I find it hard to believe that concern authorities in the state are yet to act.

“On behalf of these helpless people, I am pleading with the Vice-President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, who supervises NEMA to direct the agency to provide relief materials.

“These people are hanging around, sleeping in churches and mosques, while others have been sleeping at different spots along Osogbo/Ogbomoso road.

“I am also using this medium to call on Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, a former governor in the state to use his connections and goodwill to get immediate aid for these people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that crisis broke out on Thursday between Ifon, Ilobu and Erin in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, respectively over land dispute.

During the crisis, houses and property were burnt, while many residents were displaced.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke had on Friday imposed a 6.00p.m to 6.00a.m curfew on the communities. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)