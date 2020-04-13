Osun commences on-air education program

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Osun State Ministry of Education, has announced the commencement of on-air education program, to compliment teaching and learning in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Jamiu Babatunde Olawumi said that is in line with Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s electioneering promise to take education teaching and learning of the people, to a lofty height.

“Consequently, school on air runs Monday through Friday on OSBC radio 104.5fm and Yoruba class on orisun 89.5fm and television and on www.osun.csm.ng

“It is important to stress that students shall have opportunities to visit the website to further attend the various classes to the session on radio and television to take assignment, submit assignment and obtain the mark scored instantly.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to allow their wards access to their mobile phones in logging into their individual school websites already captured into the cloud system www.osun.csm.ng,” Olawumi said.

He pointed out that the announcement is to underscore the fact that both public and private schools had earlier subscribed to the provision of e-learning provided by the Gboyega Oyetola administration.