Osun: Collaborate with police, other security agencies to enforce restrictions – Oyeyemi orders operatives

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered operatives of the Corps drafted to cover the election to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force, Independent National Electoral Commission, and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

Dr Oyeyemi stressed that the order is part of preparations towards ensuring a smooth conduct of the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial elections scheduled by the electoral umpire to hold on Saturday, July 16 2022.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Operatives drafted to cover the election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

To ensure that the Corps plays effective role in the elections, the Corps Marshal has directed the deployment of 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election.

He warned the personnel deployed to play active role in the democratic exercise to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

While reading out the marching order to the personnel, the Corps Marshal called on the electorates in the state to comply with all regulations including restrictions as would be announced as he wished the entire state a peaceful, free and fair elections.

