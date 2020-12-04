Osun Assembly to work speedily on Bill to protect people living with disabilities

Speaker of the State of Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has promised a speedy passage of the People Living With Disability Bill before the House.

He said in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday to commemorate the annual observance of the ‘International Day of Disabled Persons’, that the Bill seeks carter to the welfare and well-being of disabled persons.

He said also that the observance of the Day aimed to promote an understanding of disability issues and to mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Owoeye added that the Assembly sought to increase awareness of the gains derivable from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.