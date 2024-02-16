Friday, February 16, 2024
Osun Assembly extends tenure of LG caretaker committees by 6 months 

By Favour Lashem
 The Osun House of Assembly on Friday extended the tenure of the state local government caretaker committees by six months, following a request for extension by Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

Mr Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the Assembly, read the letter of request by the governor during plenary and the lawmakers unanimously acceded to the request, noting the good works so far done by the caretaker committees.

The lawmakers equally said, in addition to the 1999 Constitution that allowed them to extend the tenure, the caretakers should be allowed to carry on with the works to ensure there was no vacuum at the local government level.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Babajide Adewunmi, representing Ede North State Constituency, moved the motion for the extension and the Chief Whip, Mr Adewale Akerele, from Ilesa West State Constituency, seconded it.

Egbedun, thereafter congratulated members of the caretaker committees and admonished them to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tenure of the caretaker committees in the 30 local government areas, 32 local council development areas and seven area councils inaugurated six months ago will expire on Saturday.

The committees, with the six months extension, will now continue in office till Aug. 16. (NAN) 

