Osun Assembly confirms Akanbi as President of Customary Court of Appeal

The Osun House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Wasiu Akanbi as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The Assembly at the plenary on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Akanbi following the motion moved by Mr Moruf Olanrewaju, Majority Leader of the House, and supported by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Femi Popoola.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye, advised Akanbi to discharge his duty without fear or favour and in the best interest of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had on Jan. 28, forwarded the name of Akanbi to the Assembly for confirmation as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The Speaker of the Assembly, while reading the letter of appointment at the plenary, said the governor made the appointment based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

Owoeye said the governor sent the name of the appointee to the House for confirmation based on Section 281 (1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution. (NAN)