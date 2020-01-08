Osun Assembly approves nominee for President of Customary Court of Appeal

The Osun House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the nomination of Justice Foluke Awolalu, following her nomination by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola as President, State Customary Court of Appeal.

The name of Justice Awolalu was forwarded to the state Assembly on Monday for confirmation of appointment.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Femi Popoola, in his remarks about the nominee, described her as a jurist of note, who had worked in different capacities in the judicial system.

Other lawmakers also lent credence to the fact that the choice of Awolalu as President of the Court of Appeal was noteworthy.

Awolalu, while answering questions on how to enhance justice delivery system, so as to reduce the number of awaiting trials, said more judges should be employed, while conditions of service should be improved.

Earlier, the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye, had read notification letters received from parliamentarians (counsellors) from Osogbo South Local Council Development Area and Olorunda Local Government on “Vote of no Confidence” passed on their chairmen.

The notifications were said to have been served on the duo of Mr Hakeem Olaoye (Chairman, Osogbo South LCDA) and Mr Munirudeen Anisu (Olorunda Local Government) by their colleagues.

Owoeye directed the House Joint Committees of Local Government and Judiciary to deliberate on the notification letters within seven days.

He urged the joint committees to present their report and recommendations to the Assembly on steps to be taken on the matter. (NAN)