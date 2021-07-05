Osun APC members protest LG caretaker nominnees list 

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Iwo, OlaOluwa and Obokun Local Government Areas of Osun, on Monday protested against the list of council caretaker nominees submitted to the the state House of Assembly.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports aggrieved APC members took their protest to the state assembly complex in Osogbo.


They carried placards with inscriptions  such as; “Enough is Enough, O to gee”, “APC is nobody’s property”, “2022 is shaking” “Iwo are not slaves”, “Obokun want Justice”, among others.


The party members said they not in support of the nominees their local government areas forwarded to the Assembly by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.


Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the protesters, Mr Nurani Musbau, urged the assembly should step down the list of nominees from their local government areas the sake of peace.


Musbau said the harmonised list prepared by the party leaders in their local government areas had been compromised.


He urged the to revisit the harmonised list submitted by the party leaders.
Addressing the protesters, the of the Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, appealed to the protesters to be calm and patient, with a promise assembly would look into their petition.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports had on July 1 at the plenary, read out of nominees  to run the affairs of local governments, LCDAs and Area Councils  in the state as submitted by Oyetola. (NAN)

