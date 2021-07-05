Osun APC members protest LG caretaker nominnees list 

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Iwo, OlaOluwa and Obokun Local Government Areas of Osun, on Monday protested against the list of council caretaker nominees submitted to the the state House of Assembly.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aggrieved APC members took their protest to the state assembly complex in Osogbo.



They carried placards with inscriptions such as; “Enough is Enough, O to gee”, “APC is nobody’s property”, “2022 is shaking” “Iwo are not slaves”, “Obokun people want Justice”, among others.



The party members said they were not in support of the nominees for their local government areas forwarded to the Assembly by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.



Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the protesters, Mr Nurani Musbau, urged the assembly should step down the list of nominees from their local government areas for the sake of peace.



Musbau said the harmonised list prepared by the party leaders in their local government areas had been compromised.



He urged the lawmakers to revisit the harmonised list submitted by the party leaders.

Addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, appealed to the protesters to be calm and patient, with a promise that the assembly would look into their petition.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker had on July 1 at the plenary, read out names of nominees to run the affairs of local governments, LCDAs and Area Councils in the state as submitted by Oyetola. (NAN)

