Osun: APC crisis deepen as “Omoluabi Progressive Caucus”  drags State party Chairman to Court

The Political crisis rocking the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another dimension as a member of the “Omoluabi Progressives Caucus” had approached the Osun State High Court, Osogbo Judicial Division to seek redress over what they termed as illegal and criminal attacked of the alleged expulsion members of the party.

Although, the national leadership of the party is yet to ratify the illegal expulsion of the eighty-six (86) members of the party which includes,two former Chairmen of the party in the State,former Secretary,former Senator,former Commissioners, party chieftains and other Political office holders during the Aregbesola tenure as Governor of Osun State.

The source from the Court revealed that the development had shown that the crisis rocking the party in the State was yet to lay to rest.

The Motion on Notice in Suit N0:HOS/M.508/2023,was brought before the Court in pursuant to sections 6(6a-c) and 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,as amended and Sections 53-58 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL) of Osun State 2018 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

The application dated 10th day of October, 2023, was also brought before the State High Court under provisions Of Section 24-26 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL) of Osun State 2018, which empowers a Judge to arrest, or order the arrest of any Suspect Adding that Section 53 of the same law empowers a Presiding Judge to order a person likely to commit a crime or cause of a breach of peace to enter into a bond or do an undertaking to be of good behavior, or to do certain things, or to refrain from doing certain things.

It would be recalled recently that no fewer than Eighty-six (86) members of the party loyal to the former Governor of the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,were expelled from the party over the allegation of anti- party activities.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who was immediate past Minister of Interior in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari,launched the “Omoluabi Progressive Caucus” of the party in his country home of Ilesa recently,which the action did not go down well with the party leaders in the State belonging to “Ilerioluwa Caucus” by seen the action as an affront to the party leadership in the State.

Whereas,the Ilerioluwa caucus of the party in the State that belongs to the immediate past Governor of the State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gbeyega Oyetola, had been at the loggerhead with the Aregbesola Caucus of the party since during the tenure of Oyetola as Governor, particularly, immediately after the shaky victory of Oyetola in 2018 Governorship Election in the State.

Also,the Ilerioluwa Caucus of the party,is yet to forgive the Aregbesola Caucus of the party, formerly known as The Osun Progressives (TOP) because they believed that as a result of the internal crisis orchestrated by Rauf Aregbesola and his men lead to the loss of the party in 2018 reelection Governorship bid of Oyetola to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Filing the application on behalf of “Omoluabi Progressive Caucus” of the APC at the State High Court, Tutu Olanrewaju,a member of the Caucus, through his Legal Counsel,Barrister O. Popoola.

Olanrewaju, sought the reliefs of the Court among other things, to restrain the Respondent,the State Party Chairman in the State, from preventing members of the “Omoluabi Progressive Caucus” to have access to the party Secretariat,along Gbobgan-IbadannRoad, Osogbo,Osun State and to stop anybody whosever acting on behalf of the State Chapter of the APC from operating, either to cause violent or to result to self- help against the “Omoluabi Progressive Caucus” pending the determination of this Suit.

The Court is yet to pick a date for hearing of the case as at the time of filing this report but the Respondent has been dully served.

