Osun APC Congress: Oyetola sues for peace

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to conduct themselves peacefully in Saturday’s State congress.

Oyetola, who made the remarks at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Osogbo, also appealed to delegates to follow the guidelines of the congress committee.

“Let us conduct ourselves as Omoluabi that we are known for. There must be no issue of acrimony at all, you must follow all guidelines of the committee.

“Please conduct yourself peacefully and observe all COVID-19 protocols. I do not have any doubt in my mind that tomorrow will be very peaceful.

“It is a way of demonstrating our capacity to select people that will pilot the affairs of the party for another four years, which should not create any problem at all.

“I wish the outgoing executives well and I believe that a brand new executives will emerge tomorrow, for those that will win, I congratulate you, for those that may not win, please don’t lose hope.

“The Committee from Abuja conducted successful ward and local government areas election congresses, I have a wonderful belief that they will conduct a successful state congress tomorrow,” he said.

The governor also commended the outing caretaker chairman of the party, Mr Gboyega Famodun, for managing the affairs of the party properly.

“Famodun was the one who supervised my election as the governor of this state and he has been very consistent.

“I thank you for conducting the party the way it should be conducted. I wish you well,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, said that consensus arrangement would be adopted for the congress.

Elegbeleye urged delegates to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the congress, noting that, though the congress will be consensus, there will be a voting congress.

“Members of the party in the state have been conducting themselves peacefully and we believe they will do the same tomorrow.

“We believe all the aspirants are good enough to pilot the affairs of the party,” Elegbeleye said.

Also speaking, the outgoing Chairman of the party, Famodun, thanked the governor and party members for their support. (NAN)

