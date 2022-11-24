Osun APC Chairman gets Staff of Office as Owa of Igbajo

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Thursday, presented Staff of Office to Oba Adegboyega Famodun, as the new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment as the traditional ruler of Igbajo, Famodun was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in the state.

NAN also reports that the staff of office and instrument of office were presented to Famodun during his coronation ceremony at his palace.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor expressed his belief in the competence of the new traditional ruler, having successfully led APC in the state.

The royal father, in his remarks, thanked the people of Igbajo for the love they had shown him and promised to use his position to ensure that the town was moved forward.

He also thanked the state executives of APC and the governor for their support in ensuring his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

NAN reports that Famodun’s appointment as the new Owa of Igbajo was announced on Nov. 21 by the state government.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said that the decision was taken at state Executive Council Meeting, held on Monday.

NAN also reports that the Owa of Igbajo’s stool became vacant, following the death of Oba Olufemi Fasade on Dec. 23, 2020.

Famodun was, however, unanimously selected as the sole candidate for the vacant position by the Owa Oke-Ode ruling house at a meeting held on Nov. 11. (NAN)

