Osun APC Chairman felicitates Omisore, others

By Olajide Idowu

Mr Gboyega Famodun, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun Chapter, has expressed his pleasure over the election of Sen. Iyiola Omisore as the new National Secretary of the party.



A statement by Kola Olabisi, his Media Aide, on Monday in Osogbo, quoted Famodun as saying the election of Omisore and other national officers of the party was a good omen for the party.



The chairman flayed cynics, who had predicted that the convention would be unsuccessful, for needlessly badmouthing the party for no just cause.



According to him, the successful holding of the national delegates’ convention was a pointer to the fact that the party still remains popular and capable of using internal mechanisms to promote and sustain unity and discipline.



He enjoined Omisore to deploy his God-given endowments to foster unity, cooperation and diligent service for the party’s overall interest and fortune.



Famodun reminded the new APC national secretary that the secretariat is the life-wire of any organisation, and advised him to hit the ground running as there were major elections that the party would be involved in shortly.



He said, “It is a tactless secretary who is bereft of administrative know-how that engages in a blame game as a cover-up for his own inefficiency”.



Famodun who congratulated the people of the state on the election of Omisore, stated that he was confident that the new national secretary of the APC sufficiently has what it takes to function optimally in his new office.



He enjoined Omisore to seek God’s guidance to be the source of his strength in his new assignment for the service of the APC.



In his words: “Let me on behalf of my family, the state executive members of our party and the entire members of our party within the state, congratulate Sen. Iyiola Omisore, on his successful election as the national secretary of our party.



“It is noteworthy to also felicitate another chieftain of our party in our state, Mr Ayo Afolabi, who also won his election into the office of the Zonal Publicity Secretary (South-West) at the national delegates’ convention.



“It is my prayer that both of you will continue to be worthy ambassadors of our state at the national leadership level of our party,” he said. (NAN)

