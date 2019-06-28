Osun and the quest for justice, By Ibrahim Sarafa

#TrackNigeria It is nearly one year that Osun people went to the poll but they are left at the mercy of the judiciary to determine who got their mandate to lead the state for four years. From polling units, the faith of Osun people shifted to the court rooms after interference, manipulations, weighed heavily on the announced result BY the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Eligible voters in Osun State – grandparents, people with various forms of disability, artisan and civil servants, even students– had come out and endured the scorching sun on September 22, 2018, to cast their votes for who their choice candidate as governor. But they woke up the following day to be shattered. They were left with many questions than answers when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive.

It was a decision that stirred more controversy than any reasonable justification. Even when INEC eventually tabled why it took that step, it stood in conflict with the Constitution of the country. Elections are constitutional matter and every processes in its conduct should conform with the country’s legal document.

As a conscious citizens, I reached for the Constitution to better understand the scenario playing out. Before INEC ruled the Osun governorship election inconclusive, two candidates; Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress (APC), were neck and neck for the top political office in Osun state. Collated results from the 30 local governments and area office put the votes polled by Adeleke at 254,698 and Oyetola at 254,345, putting the PDP candidate ahead with 353 votes lead.

From the results, it was glaring that a winner had emerged. This was so because Senator Adeleke had fulfilled the clear provision of Section 179(2)(a) and (b), that prescribed condition for a Governor to emerge. In an unambiguous term, it stated that for a candidate to be deemed to have been duly elected as Governor “(a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election” and “(b) he has not less than one-quarter of all votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all local government areas in the State.”

With the official results of Sunday, September 23, 2019, elections had held in the requisite two-third of all local governments in Osun state, and Senator Adeleke had majority of the votes cast. That is the position of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and clearly, Senator Adeleke fulfilled the requirements of the Constitution from the collated results of September 23, 2018. Surprisingly, INEC had a different idea and easily, clinged on it manual and guidelines to declare the election inconclusive on the pretext of ‘undecided’ election in 7 polling units.

We must get something straight here, the Constitution is SUPREME and binding on all persons and authorities, including INEC. It supremacy was more exerted in Section 1(3) that “If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.” Quite simple and straightforward, yet, INEC decided otherwise.

This stirred so many questions, including the power of the State Returning Officer of INEC to cancel results of the 7 polling units. Obviously, the results of the September 22, 2019, election had fulfilled the clear provision of the Constitution (as amended) and the opinion of INEC manual and guidelines cannot override a clear Constitutional provision.

As experienced in Osun governorship election, INEC had relied on its guidelines to reject the registration of some political parties in 2002. Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi whose party was among those rejected on the basis of not meeting the requirements of INEC guidelines, contested the decision as unconstitutional and his arguments was upheld by the Supreme Court, which held that political parties must be registered in accordance with the Constitution, and not INEC guidelines. With this apex court decision, it is evident that Constitutional provisions, not INEC manual or guidelines should have been applied on the Osun governorship election.

This was reinforced in the case of INEC Vs Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (PT.806) 72 at 157 for the principle that “where the Constitution sets the condition for doing a thing, no legislation of the National Assembly or of a State House of Assembly can alter those conditions in anyway unless the Constitution itself as an attribute of its supremacy so allowed.” It is not only confusing but a dangerous affront on the Constitution, which provisions are clear enough on how a Governor should emerge in an election.

In essence, INEC goofed and that denied Osun people the reflection of their will. I don’t believe that its manual and guidelines qualified as laid down process in Section 9(1) of the Constitution by which the Constitution can be altered, hence, it is grave injustice to Osun people that their mandate was subjected to the whim and caprice of electoral officials and not the Constitution. Not even Electoral Act, let alone INEC manual and guidelines can supercede, or seek to add to, or subtract from, or amend clear constitutional provisions.

But we all saw what happened and that agitated the quest for justice. From the Tribunal to an appellate Court and now the Supreme Court, the tones have been the same– establish the superiority of the Constitution and give Osun people justice. Osun people should decide their own Governor, not the manipulation of compromised electoral officers.

It’s worth emphasizing, too, that just as the Constitution is supreme to every other legislation or guidelines, the will of the people is as by far over any other interest or opinion in a democracy. This is more reason why the quest of the people for justice deserve a thorough look and fair resolution. What we have now putting the supremacy of our Constitution to test as well as the right of the people to choose their leader at any given time.

The protests of Osun people as canvassed in Senator Adeleke appeal before the Supreme Court must be seen as more than a demand for individual justice but that of the people. They are democratic outcry, demanding that justice be actually done– and a clear message that the supremacy of the Constitution and the people’s will cannot be manipulated for personal benefit.

As ever, the justices of the apex court have been called upon to adjudicate and the whole world is waiting and watching with baited breath to see how it goes. The Osun governorship presents a conundrum– and a bigger test for our judiciary but justice must be seen to have been served in the end.

As the world awaits the Supreme Court verdict on Osun governorship tussle, I align myself with the word of a famous African-American human rights activist, Malcolm X, that “I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being, first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

Sarafa is a freelance journalist and writes from Osogbo, Osun state. He can be reached at @SarafaNgr and [email protected]

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

