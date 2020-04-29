Osun Amotekun DG: Activist faults PDP over call for Amitolu Shittu’s removal

A human rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman has slammed the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling on the State Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, to stop the recent appointment of the human rights activist and sympathizer of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC),Comrade Amitolu Shittu as Director General of the State Command of the Amotekun Corps.

Berating the PDP on its position through a signed statement, copies of which were made available to newsmen on Wednesday,Comrade Sulaiman stated that the Party was raising unnecessary alarm over Shittu’s appointment by just crying wolf when there was none.

Sulaiman who is the Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ),urged the State PDP to stop politicising the appointment of Osun State Amotekun Director General because of Shittu’s personality that involved, insisting that all the arm chair criticisms against the appointment of Amitolu Shittu could not help the current leadership of the party(PDP) in the State.

He urged the State PDP Chairman to stop using the major opposition political party structure in the State to politicise any issue that has to do with the security of the masses, insisting that opposition to the appointment of Amitolu Shittu as Director General of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State by the PDP Chairman was not in the interest of the good people of the State but just for a mere selfish political interest.

According to him, ” Comrade Amitolu Shittu is a human being and no mortar is perfect. Although, Comrade Shittu might have wrong certain section of the State for derailing as a known masses Combatant at a point in time but it does not portend that he could not be given a sensitive responsibility like Director General of Amotekun Corps.It is our believe that only a criminal minded people could be fear the Shittu’s appointment and we also believed that he would not be partisan in discharging of his duties to the good people of the State.

He then called on Comrade Amitolu Shittu to ensure that he discharged his duties without fear or favour by ensuring that the truth prevails in all his actions so as to regain the lost confidence of the good people of the State.

The rights activist reiterated that Comrade Shittu has paid his due for the enthronement of current democracy enjoyed by many today with the total support of senior Journalists including; Bishop Seun Adeoye,Otunba Gbenga Olarinoye, Prince Diran Odeyemi, Gbenga Faturoti,Commandant Hammed Abodunrin,Hammed Shittu,Fela Fashoro, Dr. Wale Folarin and host of others, during the dark days of the Military incursion into our country political firmament.

Sulaiman who noted that the current position of Amotekun DG belittles his(Amitolu) status as a former Commandant of the masses in the State, believing that to accept the position was a way to contribute his own quota to the development of the State, Southwest and Nigeria as a whole.

Sulaiman, therefore,advised Governor Oyetola to resend the Amotekun’s Law of Establishment to the State House of Assembly for amendment as a matter of urgency, to suit the appointment of the officers of the Corps by temporarily withdrawn the current appointment of Comrade Amitolu Shittu as its Director General.