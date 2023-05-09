Osun: Adeleke’s Supreme Court victory rekindles hope — Jandor

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election, says the Supreme Court victory of Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has rekindled hope in the nation.

Adediran made the remark in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, signed by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation.

Congratulating Adeleke on the Supreme Court judgment validating his election as the governor of the state in the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election, Adediran said there was hope for the nation.

“I received the verdict of the apex court affirming the decision of the Appeal Court which declared Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state with gladness.

“The judiciary has by this decision rekindled the hope of Nigerians.

“I want to congratulate the Peoples Democratic Party and the good people of Osun State,” Adediran said.

He called on the people not to relent in their support for Gov. Adeleke in his mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

Adediran enjoined the judiciary to always live up to her role as the last hope of the people and preserve the sanctity of the will of the people.

“I urge the supreme court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just judgments no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling of March 24, declaring Adeleke as the rightful governor of Osun.

Delivering judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor.

The Justice John Okoro-led panel, in its judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, for lacking in merit.

Recall that the Osun governorship election tribunal had earlier annulled the July 16, 2022 election of Adeleke and declared Oyetola winner.(NAN)