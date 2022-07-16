Osun 2022: Sen. Ademola Adeleke wins own polling unit , confident of victory

By Joshua Oladipo

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit at the ongoing election in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that Adeleke who cast his vote in ward 2 , unit 9 , Abogunde /sagba area, in Ede North Local Government, polled 218 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola , who polled 23 votes.

NAN further reports that the Accord Party had only one vote at Ward 2, unit 9 at Abogunde /Sagba area, in Ede North.

Adeleke had earlier cast his vote at 8:39 a.m, at ward 2 polling unit 9 in Ede North, under tight security and confidence of winning the election.

Also, Ede north has a total registered voter of 71,750 for the governorship election, with 151 polling units and 11 registration areas, while Ede South has 54, 880 registered voters, with 89 polling units and 10 registration areas.

The governorship candidates for the election are Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, PDP and Oyegoke Omigbodun, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Other key candidates are Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord (A); Mr Yusuf Lasun, Labour Party (LP ); Munirudeen Atanda, Action Democratic Party ( ADP) and Busuyi Ayowole, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). ( NAN )

