Osun 2022: NSCDC embarks on peace advocacy in Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has embarked on peace awareness campaign to markets in Osogbo, ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo, the corps Spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, said the NSCDC operatives were at Sasa Market in Osogbo on Tuesday, to enlighten and sensitize the traders on the need to embrace peace during and after the forthcoming governorship election.

Olabisi said the corps Head of Peace and Conflict Management Unit, Anjorin Oluwakemi, who represented the state commandant, emphasised the need for a violence-free governorship election in the state.

He appealed to both old and young traders in the market, mostly Yorubas and Hausas, to embrace peace, stressing that the strength of Nigeria lies in its unity and diversity.

He enjoined market men and women to keenly watch over their children and wards against being used as tools in the hands of political actors to cause mayhem or heat up the polity unnecessarily.

He said, “violence should not be a way of addressing grievances. The doors of Peace and Conflict Management Unit of the NSCDC are opened to mediate and resolve conflicts amicably among willing members of the public.”

He said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (Amendment) Act 2007 empowers the unit to arrange and mediate in the settlement of civil disputes among willing members of the public, like cases of Marital/Family issue, Breach of Agreement, Land Dispute, Communal Clash, Indebtedness, Tenancy, etc.

Responding, the Head of Yoruba market women, Mrs Adijat Salete (Iyaloja of Sasa market) and Head of Hausa section of the market, Seriki AbdulRaman, both commended the NSCDC for organizing the peace awareness campaign in the market.

They both assured the corps that all the market people would exercise their franchise during the forthcoming election without involvement in violence. (NAN)

