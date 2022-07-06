Osun 2022: My victory will be sweet, Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has said that his victory in the July 16 governorship election will be so sweet that the opposition will have no choice than to congratulate him.

Oyetola said that with the love and support of the electorate for him and the All Progressives Congress (APC), nothing could stop his re-election.Oyetola said this during an engagement programme with Osun Chapter of United Nigeria Panel beater Association, on Wednesday in Akoda, Ede East Local Council Development Area of the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said with the available meagre resources, he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state.He said his achievements in various sectors in the state in more than three years in office will speak for him, and ensure his reelectionOyetola, who commended the people of the state for the support given to his administration since inception, urged them not to allow greedy politicians to destroy the giants strides the state had made.

The governor said that governance was for serious minded people and not for those who lacked administrative capacity.Oyetola said that the massive defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in Ekiti election, would be repeated in the state in a greater dimension.“With the massive support from the electorate, my victory in July 16 will be so sweet that the opposition will be left with no option than to congratulate me.“The overwhelming support from the electorate for me and APC is enough testimony that the opposition parties has lost before the election,”he said.

Oyetola said that his administration would never be distracted by political machinations, but rather focus on quality service delivery to the people. The governor said that he would not spare any effort in advancing the pace of good governance, which his administration had instituted for the masses, after his re-election.He said that in the last three and half years, his administration had been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering youths through various schemes.

The governor said he had also executed several social intervention programmes for the vulnerable groups as well as prompt payment of salaries and pension.He said that other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism were being developed to give an appreciable level of boost to the state economic index.The governor said he had no doubt that the people that had been supporting him would work for his re-election for continuity.Oyetola appealed to all registered voters, who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so before the election day.He also urged them not to sell their votes, adding that doing so would amount to sabotaging their future and of the unborn.The governor also promised that he would not renege on his campaign promises after his re-election.Oyetola said that he would consolidate on the achievements he made during his second time in office.In remarks, the President of the Association, Chief Olalekan Lemo, commended the governror for his people-oriented programmes and policies, affecting the masses positively.Lemo said the achievements of the governor in the areas of health, infrastructure, social intervention and empowerment was commendable.He also appreciated the governor for providing the enabling and friendly environment for members of the association to operate.He said, “We have a lot of boost in the areas of our business through series of interventions coming from government.“We have never had it so good like this and that is the reason we are throwing our weight as an association behind your re-election, so that the goodies can continue,”he said.(NAN)

