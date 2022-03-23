Osun 2022: My achievements will speak for my reelection — Oyetola

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his achievements in more than three years in office in the state will speak for his reelection in the July 16 governoship poll.

Oyetola said this during an engagement programme with State Barbers Association on Wednesday in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.Speaking through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state with the available meagre resources.Oyetola, who commended the people of the state for their support to his administration since inception, urged them not to allow politicians to destroy the giants strides the state had made.

The governor said that he would never be distracted by political machinations, but would focus on quality service delivery to the people.He said that the will of God would prevail through the popular support of the people who had been the centerpiece of his administration.Oyetola, who said he would not spare any efforts in advancing the pace of good governance which his administration had instituted for the masses, stressed that people remained behind him and would return him to office in the next election.

He said that in the last three and half years, his administration had been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering youths through various schemes.

The governor said he had also executed several social intervention programmes for the vulnerable groups as well as prompt payment of salaries and pension.

He said that other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism are being developed to give an appreciable level of boost to the state economic index.

Oyetola also said that his administration had also improved the social well-being of the people through the revitalisation of general hospitals and over 300 primary health centres out of 332 in the state.

He said that 120-bed ward and doctors’ quarters was constructed at the state Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, in addition to the execution of health insurance scheme to give quality and affordable health care delivery to the people.

On infrastructure development, the governor said his administration had rehabilitated road networks across the nine Federal Constituencies of the state.

Oyetola also said that the completed N2.1 billion Olaiya flyover, which was constructed to reduce the current traffic hassles in the area, would also help contain the offshoot of the current administration’s drive towards sustainable industrialisation.The governor said he has no doubt in his mind that the people of the state that had been supporting him would work for his re-election to ensure continuity.

In remarks, the President of the association, Mr Sunday Obafemi, commended the governor on his people oriented programmes and policies, which is affecting the masses positively.Obafemi commended Oyetola’s achievements in the area of health, infrastructure, social intervention and empowerment.He also appreciated the governor for providing the enabling and friendly environment for members of the association to operate.(NAN)

