Osun 2022 : Group urges electorate to vote APC , Oyetola

A Socio-Political Organisation, Nigerian Development Front (NDF), has urged the electorate in Osun to re-elect Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola in Saturday’s governorship election.

The group’s executive director, Mr Charles Adeyemi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo .

Adeyemi explained that the Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, has delivered his mandate and demonstrated competence and hard work during his first term in office.

“Oyetola has done credibly well in all facets of the economy and his electioneering promises in the last three and half years.

“Everyone can testify to his landmark achievements in making Osun a great state.

“The electorate should please vote Oyetola for continuity as governor because of his capacity to deliver, being the best among all the contestants,” he said.

According to him, Oyetola’s second term in office will enable the completion of all the remarkable projects and infrastructural development going on in the state.

He assured the electorate of adequate security, economic and infrastructure development as well as fight against corruption among other dividends, if Oyetola is re-elected.

The NDF executive director further advised people in the state to ensure a peaceful, creditable and fair election on Saturday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

