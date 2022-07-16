Osun 2022: Centenarian cast vote in Iragbiji

By Olajide Idowu

An over 100 year-old man, Mr Mustafa Olatunji, was spotted on Saturday voting at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government area of Osun, at the ongoing governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Olatunji, a Centenarian, was visibly the oldest person on the queue at the polling unit when accreditation and voting began at about 8.30 a.m.

Olatunji told NAN that he had been voting since the day of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, saying, “voting is my civic responsibility”.

According to him, I am over 100 years and I have been voting since the day’s Awolowo.

“I am happy with the election process and always motivated to see people coming out to vote during election.

“Election is the only process by which people can choose the leaders they want,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

