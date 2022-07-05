Osun 2022: APC South Africa drums support for Oyetola’s re-election

The All Progressives Congress(APC), South Africa Chapter, has appealed to the people of Osun to ensure the re-election of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in the July 16 election, citing the governor’s giant strides in the state.

The chapter’s Chairman, Mr Bola Babarinde and the Publicity Secretary, Sanni David, in a joint statement, on Tuesday in Osogbo, said Oyetola deserve to be re-elected due to his outstanding performance in the last three and half years in office.

According to the statement, Oyetola, being a level headed and silent achiever, who had recorded giant strides in the development of the state, is an asset and deserves re-election.

It said Oyetola’s re-election would further assist him to consolidate and fast track socioeconomic development in the state.

“Osun State during Gboyega Oyetola as governor is among first five well managed states in the country.

“This is a prove that, if given another chance, the state will be placed on the pedestal of being among the top three after his second term tenure.

“Oyetola is gentle, articulate, vibrant and has a latent penchant for success.

“He has proved to be a great mobilizer and manager of resources both human and material for advancement and development of the state.

“And Osun is fortunate to have such person as leader and governor, charting the way towards development and self reliance economically for the state and its people.

“We hereby call on the great people of Osun State to vote massively for APC and ensure the victory of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and his running mate, Benedict Alabi, at the poll.

“APC South Africa is ready and willing to support Osun State in areas of Clean Energy, Waste to Wealth Creation, Information Communication Technology to tackle insecurity and Innovative Organic Farming.

“We have planned to collaborate with the administration of Governor Oyetola on the development of Osun.

“And we look forward to facilitating such projects in partnership with our international partners willing to invest in Osun State and other peaceful and progressive states across Nigeria, and Osun is one of such impressive states”, it said.

The statement also appealed to the electorate in the state not to allow “those who lacked administrative capacity” to deceive them.

“Governance is a serious business and not for entertaining lackeys.

“It is not for those who lacked administrative capacity or any experience managing any worthwhile venture.

“But only seeking a past time in Government House just for access to power for squandering and draining our collective common wealth for personal and family aggrandizement,” it said.

The statement noted that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the presidential standard bearer of APC, would also be of great benefit to the state. (NAN)

