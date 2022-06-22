Osun 2022: APC constitutes 86-member  campaign council 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted an 86-member National Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election.

This is contained in a statement issued by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman and Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The council has Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as Chairman while Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State is the co-chair .

The council also has Governors Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Gov. Abubakar Atiku of Kebbi,Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti as co-chair.

Other co-chairs are Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Gov. Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Gov. Simeon Lalong of Plateau,Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi are also members of the council.

The rest are Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, Gov. Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara and Femi Gbajabiamila and the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan.

The council will be officially inaugurated by Adamu, the APC national chairman, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun State governorship election is scheduled to hold on July 16, with the incumbent Gov. Gboyega Oyetola as the APC candidate. (NAN)

