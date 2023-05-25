OSSAP-SDGs hands over state-of-the-art hospital building to LASUTH

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of the drive to revamp health infrastructure in the country, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has handed over a fully equipped state-of-the-art hospital building with over 200 bed capacity to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

The facility was commissioned on Wednesday by the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu through his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The SSAP-SDGs also commissioned a fully rehabilitated sports and recreational centre in LASUTH and a newly constructed and fully equipped 80Bed Multipurpose Hospital in Mushin to serve the densely populated community.

Speaking at the commissioning in LASUTH, the Governor said the Federal and State Governments partnership in the delivery of modern medical infrastructure at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, will boost the healthcare system in the state as well as significantly raise the status of LASUTH as a leading medical centre of excellence in healthcare services.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with this facility, and several others that have been put in place in other parts of the country, we are on the path to improving our nation’s human capital development index and achieving the set targets under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Governor stated.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orolope-Adefulire, in her remarks said quality healthcare should not be a privilege for a few; it should be a right for all and the SDGs underscore this; reminding us that we must strive to ‘leave no one behind.’

“This building is a tangible manifestation of this commitment. With the additional capacity it provides, more citizens will have access to the essential healthcare services they need to live healthy and productive lives.”

She added that the right to healthcare is a fundamental human right, and access to healthcare is a top priority for the Nigerian government in order to leave no one behind.

“Today, we are here to actualize this vision. This newly constructed 200-Bed Multipurpose Building, a product of dedication, strategic planning, and effective collaboration, stands as a beacon of hope, promising quality healthcare for all Lagosians and Nigerians.

Also Speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi explained that the medical facility is of immense value and significant in the effort to improve the State Health indices.

He explained that the 200-Bed SDG Multipurpose Medical Building donated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals is an L-Shaped 2-Storey structure with a waiting shed is geared towards expansion, improvement of healthcare delivery and will complement the existing in-adequate bed at LASUTH.