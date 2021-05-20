Osogbo protest: Police debunk report that protester carried AK 47 riffle unchallenged

 The in Osun  has debunked reports that protesters carried AK47 riffles unchallenged during Tuesday’ protest,by some youths in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some youths in Osogbo protested the raid and arrest of some suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo by of the EFCC in the early hours of Tuesday.

A statement by  the spokesperson of the  , SP Yemisi Opalola, on Thursday said that  the report and picture of a young man with an AK47 Riffle among the protesters, misleading.

She said that  the person pictured in the report a police officer in mufti and not a protester.

“The attention of the of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, has been drawn to the news trending in the media that one of the protesters, who willingly and unlawfully disrupted the peace and tranquility of Osogbo, seen with an  AK 47 rifle.

“The CP would not have dignified the writers with a reply, but due to the sensitivity and the nature of the incident. It  has become absolutely necessary, not only to refute the story, but to also set the records straight and douse the attendant fear and apprehension.

“On Tuesday, May 18, at about 6.00 a.m., some youths in the state took to the major streets of Osogbo, set bonfires and blocked roads.

“They were expressing their displeasure over the arrest of some suspected Internet fraudsters, known as “Yahoo boys,” by  some EFCC operatives from Ibadan,” the statement stated.

Opalola in the statement added protest hindered vehicular movements and disrupted the daily activities of law-abiding citizens.

She said, “The CP, in order not to allow the protest degenerate into chaos and anarchy, promptly deployed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dugbe Division, who swiftly mobilised some policemen, who were off duty to the protest scene, to increase the number of police officers.

“The picture of the young man in the report said to be with an AK47 riffle, is the picture of one of the police officers in mufti, hurriedly deployed for the swift response operation.

“In the light of the foregoing, the CP urges the members of the to disregard the information as untrue and deliberately penned, not only to hit the of the police, but to also misguide and confuse the .”

She, in the statement, stated CP implored  the people of the state to continue partnering  the   so that they could protect and serve them better.

“Residents are also advised to shun every act that can result into violence and thereby jeopardise the existing peace in the state,” it added. (NAN)

