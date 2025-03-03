Osodeke canvasses knowledge-driven approach to nation building

President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has called for a knowledge-driven approach to nation building.

Osodeke made the call at a colloquium in commemoration of the late Prof. Nuhu Yaqub’s 74th posthumous birthday, organised by National Institute of Legislative Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colloquium was organised in collaboration with Society for International Relations (SRA) and Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA).

NAN also recalls that Yakub passed on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 in Abuja after a brief illness. Until his death, he was the chairman of NILDS’ Governing Board.

Speaking on the topic: “Tackling Nigeria’s Political and Socio-Economic Crisis: The Role of Universities” Osodeke said that Nigerians had high expectations at inception of the country’s independence.

He recalled that at independence, Nigerians looked forward to a socio-political and economic environment where their existential needs and aspirations would be met.

Osodeke said that they also looked up to political leaders to chart a sustainable path to building a just and egalitarian, a free and democratic country and a land filled with opportunities for all, irrespective of religion, region or gender.

He recalled that countries like China, Brazil and Malaysia, which were at a comparative developmental level with Nigeria in 1960, had since outpaced the country.

The ASUU president said that Nigeria was left behind for reasons not unconnected with deficit of visionary leadership and the citizens’ unpatriotic disposition.

According to him, it is only by priotising knowledge solution through effective and development-focused university education that Nigeria can get back to its path of sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, tasked all stakeholders on synergies that would make Nigeria a greater country.

Sulaiman described Yakub as a beacon of humility, saying that he was dedicated to duty, with zero tolerance for irregularities and malpractices, until he took his last breath.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Yakub whom he described as a meticulous scholar and a hardworking person, with penchant for quality and perfection.

“He was a patriot, a true nationalist, a teacher and scholar per excellence, a leader and father.

“He was a man of justice, equity, fairness and very humane. Above all, he was deeply spiritual, very pious and kind-hearted.

“I call on all of us gathered here today and indeed all Nigerians to emulate his godly virtues and join our hands together as scholars and patriots to build this nation and make it a better place.

“Let us remember that our own day will come when we will take a bow; what legacies are we going to leave behind?” he queried. (NAN