Osoba, Fashola, others for Azuh Arinze’s 50th birthday, book presentation

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Azuh Arinze, will be 50 on Thursday, March 24, 2022 – and to commemorate it, he will be unveiling two new books, A TASTE OF SUCCESS and CONVERSATIONS WITH SHOWBIZ STARS, on that day.

The memorable and milestone event is slated for the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), on Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State.

Minister of Works and Housing as well as the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, will be the keynote speaker.

Other special guests being expected at the event which begins at 11AM prompt are journalist and activist, Mr. Richard Akinnola (Books’ Reviewer); Oyo State governorship aspirant and GMD of Sodium Group, Mr. Abisoye Fagade (Books’ Presenter); Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin (Royal Father of the Day); former DG of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside; presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina; superstar musician and actress, Lady Onyeka Onwenu; PDP presidential aspirant and Ovation magazine publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; General Overseer of Revival Assembly church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko; Executive Vice Chairman of Verdant Zeal, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi; President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria and CEO of X3M Ideas, Mr. Steve Babaeko and erstwhile MD, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Otunba Seni Adetu.

Equally being expected are Rotarian Remi Bello, District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110 Nigeria; Incoming District Governor and the first woman ever to attain that position in District 9110, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson and the District Governor Nominee, Rotarian Ify Ejezie.

Shedding light on the books, the author, Azuh Arinze, described them “as distinct.” Adding: “The first one, A TASTE OF SUCCESS, is a compendium on what anyone desirous of tasting success in any field of human endeavour must do. It has almost 300 pages and among the successful Nigerians who took out time to share their success stories and which we diligently documented in the book are Chief Segun Osoba, a former governor, renowned journalist and politician; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a top pharmacist and one time chairman of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals; Otunba Seni Adetu, former MD of Guinness Nigeria Plc and currently, MD of Algorithm Media; Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, one of Africa’s greatest artists; Aare Dele Momodu, the highly connected publisher of Ovation International magazine and presidential aspirant; Mr. Kunle Afolayan, celebrated filmmaker; Professors Okey Ndibe and Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, two well known scholars and academics, among many others. Foremost journalist and Editor-in-Chief, Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, who wrote the foreword, had this to say about the book: “It’s not the run-of-the-mill motivational variety, often quickly assembled by authors who claim that if you have not read their collection you won’t get far in life… In my opinion, the writer has assembled a miniature compendium of the life stories and careers of eminent and successful people across different spectrums. It’s a worthy and interesting compilation and will make a good collectors’ item.”

“The second book, CONVERSATIONS WITH SHOWBIZ STARS, as the title suggests, has to do with what anyone interested in making it in the glittering and glamorous world of music, movies and comedy must do. I actually sat down with some of the biggest and most respected in those fields to extract from them how they did it, and are still doing it. From King Sunny Ade to Femi Kuti, Onyeka Onwenu, 2Face Idibia, Wasiu Ayinde, Tiwa Savage, Ali Baba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Okey Bakassi, Basketmouth, Genevieve Nnaji, Richard Mofe Damijo, Julius Agwu, Ali Nuhu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, to mention but a few. As a matter of fact, both books contain 60 of such super exclusive interviews, and they cut across sectors and professions.”

Mr. Steve Ayorinde, a former Editor of The Punch and one time Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, wrote the foreword. In his words: “This book blossoms with each page and interviewee. It contains all shades of funny, touching, blunt and sometimes controversial responses which makes it yet another compelling product from an elegant interviewer and conversationalist.”

On his life at 50, Azuh quipped: “All I want to say is thank you, Lord. For life, for good health, my blessed family, my precious mother, my irreplaceable siblings, my supportive friends, my selfless mentors and all those who have supported me and my business in one way or the other. I am indeed very, very grateful on how far the Lord has brought and blessed me. Without meaning to sound like another Oliver Twist, all I ask of the Lord is another 50 years. Of course, in good health, mind, body, soul and with the requisite prosperity.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

