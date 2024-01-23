OSMAK Obtains JAMB Forms for over 300 Students

Hon. Prince Nureni Ayinde Akinsanya, the representative of Mushin constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has obtained Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 350 youths in Mushin.





The lawmaker, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this announcement on Tuesday during the launch of the registration process at his Constituency office in Lagos.

This initiative, now in its fifth edition, focuses on distributing free JAMB forms to the youths in the Mushin community.

“Education forms the foundation of development for any community or society. I firmly believe that when our youths receive proper education and support, the entire nation benefits,” said Hon. Akinsanya.

His decision to provide free JAMB forms reflects his commitment to the intellectual and economic growth of young individuals. The lawmaker hopes that by fostering such progress, a secure and prosperous environment can be built for all.

In addition to this initiative, the lawmaker also revealed plans to implement various programs aimed at empowering farmers, fishermen, and individuals with disabilities within his constituency.

Two beneficiaries of the program, Ajao Bello Abduquadri and Badmus Barakat Omolabake, express their gratitude to the honorable representative for the opportunity to write this year’s JAMB. They assure him that they will strive for success and hope that their achievements will motivate him to continue supporting other students in the future.

