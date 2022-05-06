OSMA President attends CISM General Assembly in Lima

Nigeria’s Major General Abdullahi Maikano, President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) and Vice Presiden of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), is among the world’s military sports officials attending a very crucial meeting in Peru, Lima.

According to reports, the world’s military sports officials were at Lima for the CISM General Assembly, Congress and Board of Directors meeting of the world’s military sports body that will last for over a week from 1-9th May 2022, where they will deliberate on several issues that border on world military sports.

