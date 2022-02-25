Osinbajo’s visit: Zulum lauds residents for support, solidarity

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Friday lauded residents of the state for their show of support and soldierty when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo visited the state on Thursday.

In a broadcast, Zulum also thanked Maiduguri residents for their patience over traffic restriction imposed in some areas of the city to ensure security during the visit.

The governor said that during the visit, Osinbajo announced plan by the Federal Government to support the state.

“The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday (Thursday), announced a Federal Government’s plan to support Borno, and within few months, with a model that will help our ongoing concerted efforts to stimulate micro, small and medium enterprises across Borno State.

“The vice president, as Chairman of a Presidential Resettlement Committee, was at an IDP camp in Maiduguri, and he said himself, that he saw the condition under which our fellow citizens live in camps.

“His visit will no doubt influence the ways he will lead the presidential resettlement committee to positively impact on our people.

“Most importantly, the vice president’s visit, afforded him another opportunity to interact with our security heads over the challenges amid our emerging peace,’’ he said.

Zulum expressed optimism that the interaction would inform Osinbajo’s contributions at presidential engagements and would be of benefit to the state.

“I pray that benefits come to Borno as end product of the vice president’s visit,’’ he added

The governor also thanked the vice president and his entourage as well everyone who played roles in the success of visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the one-day visit, Osinbajo launched the 30th edition of the Federal Government Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

He also inaugurated some projects completed by Gov. Zulum’s administration, including doctors’ quarters, township road, mega school, and a shopping complex. (NAN)

