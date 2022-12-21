Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu reciprocal, friendly engagement–APC Insiders

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja was not for any political purposes but a friendly one, APC sources have said.

APC officials who witnessed the meeting said expectations in some quarters might suggest something different but it was a courtesy call based on the duo’s longstanding relationship.

Though Osinbajo’s stand on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket has been clear and has pitched him against some party stalwarts, the sources believe that his relationship with Tinubu is still cordial.

Citing previous meetings between the two after the presidential primaries earlier in June, they noted that Osinbajo’s latest visit to Tinubu was in response to an earlier visit from Tinubu to the vice-president after the primaries.

It would be recalled that shortly after the APC presidential primaries in June, Tinubu paid the vice-president a visit at his Aguda House residence in the Presidential Villa.

They both met later at the Ministerial Retreat in the Presidential Villa in October indicative of the cordial relationship between them.

“The fact that both leaders contested against each other at the primaries does not make them enemies because I know the vice -president is an ‘omoluabi’.

”He has high regards for BAT, who i also know to be very close to the vice president , and this he has demonstrated at different times.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu was merely in the spirit of the Christmas season.

“Besides, such a visit can be best termed as reciprocal after Tinubu paid the vice-president a similar visit in the past,” an APC source said.

More so, a political analyst who pleaded anonymity said it was only customary, in the spirit of Christmas, for leaders to exchange visits and nothing less.

Observers believed the meeting was a personal regard between both leaders and also showed that there was no grudge between them.

Theu said the supporters that it was only some supporters who were making a big deal out of nothing.(NAN)