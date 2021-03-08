A Political Group, Tinubu Vanguard has advised Nigerian youths to emulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ‘s qualities of competence and loyalty as they prepare for future leadership.

Director General of the group, Dr Johnny Benjamin gave the advice in a statement on Monday, while congratulating Osinbajo on his 64th birthday.

Benjamin described the Vice President as an ideal role model that youths should look up to as they prepare for various leadership positions.

“We congratulate Osinbajo as he turns 64. He has attained great heights in life, having shown capacity as a legal luminary where he rose to the pinnacle of his career.

“As a politician, he has also made his mark, first in his various appointments in Lagos State.

“Since his emergence as Vice President, he has performed so creditably that President Muhammadu Buhari described him as competent and reliable.

“He is the kind of role model that Nigerian youth should admire and emulate,” Benjamin said.

He further commended the Vice President for his resilience, commitment and contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo turned 64th on Monday, having been born on March 8, 1957. (NAN)

