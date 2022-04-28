Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating–Oba of Benin

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, says co-contestants for the position of the President of Nigeria are shivering because of the intimidating dossier of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.



The traditional ruler expressed this view on Thursday when he received the vice president on a courtesy visit to his palace in Benin.



He said that other aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the 2023 presidential election are feeling intimidated by Osinbajo’s credentials.



“No doubt, your credentials, since you have come out to run for this great office, I think you are going to give a lot of problems to all the other contestants.



“There is no gainsaying that they all probably are shivering where they are because your credentials, calmness, humility and great respect for culture and being a true man of God, are frightening.



“If we have politicians in the country that have the fear of God in their heart, not just to go there to rape the treasury and oppress people, whether at the presidential level or gubernatorial level, I think the country will be better for it.



“But what we see, most of the time, are people rushing to be president, vice president or governors, only to go there and loot the treasury, enrich themselves, leaving the electorate that put them there, hard and dry.



“This kind of thing should change; they should put the electorate first.”



The traditional ruler gave his royal blessings to Osinbajo’s aspiration.



“As a man of God, if by the grace of God, you are the man, you have a whole lot on shoulder to remove all these vices out of our society and make Nigeria a better place to live and a tourist destination and in all spheres.



“We want to stay here in Nigeria and enjoy the good things of life in Nigeria, not in Dubai, not in the United States and some other countries,” he said. (NAN)

