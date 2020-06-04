Osinbajo’s committee confers with NASS over post COVID-19 economy stimulus

Share the news













The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday had an interaction with the leadership of the National Assembly on the draft Sustainability Plan, ahead of the submission of the plan to the President.

The virtual meeting, anchored from the Presidential Villa, was joined by the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and several other principal officers of the National Asembly.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the ESC called the meeting to consult with the National Assembly before the committee’s report would be submitted to the President.

Osinbajo praised members of the National Assembly, adding that the President had always commended the good working relationship between the executive arm of the Federal Government and the current National Assembly.

He added that it was very clear that COVID-19 had presented the country with an enormous economic challenge and also an opportunity.

“This is why the ESC is interacting with the National Assembly,” he said.

Both the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives welcomed the plan and commended the President and the Vice President for calling the meeting to enable the legislative arm to review the plan and make comments.

Principal officers of the National Assembly, members of the ESC alongside members of the National Assembly attended the meeting.(NAN)

