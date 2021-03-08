Friends and Associates of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have donated N5 million to 50 persons in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, with each beneficiary receiving N100,000.

The gesture, which was to support their various businesses, was extended to the beneficiaries to mark the 64th birthday of the vice president.

Mrs Stephanie Adams, Representative of the group, made this known in Lafia on Monday while presenting the money to the beneficiaries who were carefully selected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo clocks 64 years on Monday (March 8).

It is in light of the celebration that prompted “‘Friends of Osinbajo’,’ to visit Lafia and mark the celebration, thereby praying for the vice president and empowering 50 persons with cash and four communities with boreholes.

NAN reports that the event which was kick-started with prayers for the vice president and his immediate family, had in attendance, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the state Deputy Governor, and several dignitaries from within and outside the state, who all prayed for the vice president to succeed in his endeavours.

Speaking on the empowerment, Adams said the 50 persons who were mostly women, were carefully selected across the local government areas of the state for the grant to help them in their small scale businesses.

She said N100,000 would be given to each person, with the expectation that they would make efficient use of the support to be financially stable and self sufficient.

Adams also said the donation was to mark the birthday and embrace the compassion for the needy, as well as the less privileged that the vice president stood for.

According to her, the ‘Friends of Osinbajo’ also sank four boreholes in four communities in Lafia to alleviate their water challenges.

“The communities are Mararaba Akunza, Kausakuwa, Ahuma and Lafia South. These boreholes will go a long way in providing potable water to the people of these communities,” she said.

Adams, who revealed that sewing machines would also be donated to a number of beneficiaries, said the donations and celebration of the birthday in Lafia were as a result of the uncommon love showered on the vice president and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, by the people of Lafia.

“We decided to celebrate the birthday of the vice president here in Lafia because of their love for Osinbajo and Buhari.

“That is why as friends of the VP, we are here today to reciprocate that love by taking advantage of his birthday, to give some goodwill to people in Lafia, as a mark of our appreciation for their affection and support for the vice president,” she said.

Malam Gambo Manzo, the Special Assistant to the Vice President on Political Affairs, explained that the gesture by the ‘Friends of Osinbajo’, was a testament to the impact of Osinbajo’s positive influence on the lives of those who had come in contact with him.

“The vice president has touched so many lives positively. He is a God fearing and easy going person. He is our boss but he is still a friend and our father because of the way he relates with us like a friend and a father,” he said.

The Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage 1, lauded the gesture by the group but said he was not surprised, “because the people of Lafia have always had a special affection for the vice president and even gave him a traditional title”.

Rep. Hafiz Kawu (Tarauni – Kano State) and Rep. Abubakar Sarki-Dahiru (Lafia/Obi – Nasarawa State) appreciated the group for coming to the aid of the communities and the beneficiaries of the fund donated.

“The communities that benefitted from the borehole gesture really deserves it, because potable water is scarce in those communities, but with this gesture, there will be enough water for them. So it is an intervention that will impact their lives.

“However, I must urge the beneficiaries of the N100,000 cash donation to make good use of the money because later, the donors will come back to supervise what they did and how they used the donations,” Sarki-Dahiru said.

In an interview, Ms Maimuna Bako, a beneficiary of the gesture, thanked God for the life of the vice president and appreciated his friends for the gesture of supporting people on his behalf.

“I want to say a very happy birthday to the vice president. I thank him and his friends for the support and I believe they will still do more than this for many people. I will use the money to upgrade my business,” she said. (NAN)

