Osinbajo urges all tiers of government to sustain synergy for economic enhancement

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday in Abakaliki urged the three tiers of government to sustain the existing synergy between them to enhance national economy.

He gave the charge while closing the 21st edition of the Joint Planning Board and the National Council on Development Planning meeting which began on April 6.

The vice-president said that such synergy would assist in surmounting challenges hindering economic enhancement.

“These challenges include corruption, recovery from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic effects of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“The invasion has led to price and supply shocks in the food and fuel markets and we should collectively brace for its inevitable economic challenges,’’ he said.

The vice-president commended the National Council on Development Planning for sustaining the meeting, noting that it remained an important platform to set the tone for the nation’s economic recovery.

“President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes that national councils such as this play an important role in boosting economic and related cooperation between states.

“This ensures better coordination of economic policies to ensure poverty reduction and sustainable economic development,’’ he stressed.

Osinbajo commended the Ebonyi government for ensuring the successful organisation of the event and its infrastructural strides which had enhanced its people’s wellbeing.

In his remarks, Ebonyi’s Gov. David Umahi thanked the vice-president for the visit and the National Council on Development Planning for choosing Ebonyi to host the meeting.

“I specifically commend the vice-president for his commitment and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and their doggedness in confronting the nation’s daily challenges.

“The challenges facing the country are not peculiar but global with the country only having its fair share of such challenges.

“I believe strongly that with God, patriotism and commitment, the efforts of both leaders would see us through the challenges,’’ Gov. Umahi said.

The governor advised Nigerians that the call for states and local government councils to control Value Added Tax was an invitation to anarchy as it should be left for the Federal Government to control.

Also addressing the close of the meeting, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, noted that recommendations from the meeting would enhance development planning. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

