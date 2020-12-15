Osinbajo, UK delegation hopeful on post Brexit relations

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says discussions on relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in post Brexit era is exciting and will make positive difference for both countries.

The vice president, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, made the remark when a UK delegation visited the Presidential Villa on Tuesday in Abuja.

The delegation, led by UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms Helen Grant, is in the country to discuss Brexit among other issues.

Osinbajo said he was excited about the prospect of what the future hold for both countries.

“I also share your optimism that this is probably the best opportunity for us to do a lot and to do so in a manner that will make a great difference for our two countries,’’ he said.