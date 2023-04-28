Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will on Friday depart Abuja for Nairobi, where he will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), with the theme “Global Africa.”

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the vice president was expected to be one of the guest speakers at the forum.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006, with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

The forum will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond, to discuss germane issues around the progress of the continent.

Kenyan President, William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kaberuka and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others will also speak at the forum.

Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony on Friday, and speak at the first session on Saturday.

He will join other leaders to discuss the topic, “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Mo Ibrahim Laureate, President Mahamadou Issoufou, would be celebrated in person.

Osinbajo is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

The forum will be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. (NAN)