Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s independence event

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



Vice President will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Freetown to at Sierra Leone’s 6oth Independence celebration.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed in a statement in Abuja.

Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and government from Africa and beyond who are expected to converge on Freetown, Sierra Leone, for the .

Historically, both and Sierra Leone have shared  cordial relations at least right from colonial times.

The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical, and security cooperation over the years.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by the Foreign of State, Amb. Zubairu Dada, among others.

He is expected back in Abuja later on Tuesday.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Sierra Leone achieved independence from the UKon April 27, 1961, and Milton Margai became the country’s first Prime .

Sierra Leone held its first election as an independent nation on May 27, 1962.

Siaka Stevens was democratically elected Prime in 1967. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,