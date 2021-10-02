Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sao Tome and Principe’s presidential inauguration

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departed Lagos on Saturday for São Tomé city for the inauguration of Mr Carlos Nova, the newly- elected president of Sao Tome and Principe.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the vice-president would be joining other Heads of State and Governments, especially from Africa for the inauguration.

The new president of the Central African country was declared winner of a run-off election conducted on Sept. 3 between him and the outgoing president, Mr Evaristo Carvalho.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip to the island country by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada.

They are expected back in Abuja later on Saturday.

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe have strategic economic and diplomatic relations.

The Nigeria–Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority was established in 2002 to manage activities in the Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Zone. (NAN)

