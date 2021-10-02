Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sao Tome and Principe’s presidential inauguration

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departed Lagos on Saturday for São Tomé city for inauguration of Mr Carlos Nova, newly- elected president of Sao Tome and Principe.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said a statement issued Abuja that vice-president would be joining other Heads of State and Governments, especially from Africa for inauguration.

new president of Central African country was winner of a run-off election conducted on Sept. 3 between him and outgoing  president, Mr Evaristo Carvalho.

Osinbajo accompanied on trip to island country by for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada.

They are expected back Abuja later on Saturday.

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe have strategic economic and diplomatic relations.

Nigeria–Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority established 2002 to manage activities in Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Zone. (NAN)

