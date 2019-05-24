Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at S/Africa’s presidential inauguration

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will tomkrow represent Nigeria at the inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Friday said Osinbajo would join several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony in Loftus Versfeld Stadium.



The Vice President who leaves Abuja this evening would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and he is expected back in Abuja tomorrow evening.









