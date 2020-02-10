Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Moi’s state funeral in Nairobi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday depart Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, to represent Nigeria at the state funeral for former Kenyan President, Arap Moi.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the state funeral would come up on Tuesday.

Moi, who died on Feb. 4, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Osinbajo will be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday.

