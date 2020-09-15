Osinbajo to represent Buhari at ECOWAS summit in Ghana

Share the news













*To meet Nigerian community in Ghana today

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, leaves Abuja Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali.

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, the vice president’s media aide, Prof. Osinbajo who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari, at the summit will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

The Accra meeting will form part of

several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

Akande further disclosed that while in Accra, the Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.